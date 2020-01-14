2,167 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

