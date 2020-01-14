Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,590,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $276.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $276.48.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

