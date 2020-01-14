CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

