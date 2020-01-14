Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 298.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286,520 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

