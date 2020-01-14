Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 376,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $569.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $146.54 and a 52 week high of $225.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

