Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.98 and a 52-week high of $120.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

