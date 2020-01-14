Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.98 and a 52-week high of $120.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp
First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
Tiaa Fsb Has $10.79 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co.
Tiaa Fsb Has $10.79 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co.
F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report