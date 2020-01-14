2,631 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

