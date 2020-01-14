Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,206,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,037,003,000 after buying an additional 1,127,186 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,284,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $841,820,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

