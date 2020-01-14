F3Logic LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 735,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,356,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after buying an additional 367,770 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,789,000 after buying an additional 178,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 169,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $67.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

