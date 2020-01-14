Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 26,698 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

