FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSE:CHN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. China Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

