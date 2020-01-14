Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after purchasing an additional 377,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,871,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

