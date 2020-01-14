Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 628 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after purchasing an additional 403,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 807.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $926,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

