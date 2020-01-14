DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

Intuit stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

