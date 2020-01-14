Tiaa Fsb Buys 11,094 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE CCI opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

