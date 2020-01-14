Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 500 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

