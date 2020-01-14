Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

