585 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

