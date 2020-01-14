Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $158.59 and a 52-week high of $220.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

