CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 7,832 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.