Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 186.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

