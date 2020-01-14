Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

NTR opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.