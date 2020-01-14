Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $376.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $317.86 and a 12 month high of $377.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

