Tiaa Fsb Acquires 79,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.