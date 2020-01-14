Winfield Associates Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.