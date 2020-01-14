CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 8,028 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in News were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in News by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

