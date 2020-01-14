American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 506,094 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

