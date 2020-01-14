Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 470 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 15,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

NYSE ROP opened at $374.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.92. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.