Lake Street Financial LLC Has $422,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $329.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.95 and a twelve month high of $329.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

