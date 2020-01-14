Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 490 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

