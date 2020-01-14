Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.12 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.