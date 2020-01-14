Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

