BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

