PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 353,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,404,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,152,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

