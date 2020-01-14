Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

