Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

