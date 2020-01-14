Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

