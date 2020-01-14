QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QADA opened at $51.36 on Friday. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,356,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,189. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QAD by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

