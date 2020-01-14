Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMVT opened at $17.00 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

