Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.44.

SNPS opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

