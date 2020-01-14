Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CPLP opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

