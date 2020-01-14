Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyondspring has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $11,904,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

