Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nomura started coverage on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyondspring has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $11,904,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lumentum Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”
Lumentum Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”
Peoples Bancorp Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson
Peoples Bancorp Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson
QAD Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
QAD Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Immunovant Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Immunovant Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Synopsys Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp
Synopsys Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp
Capital Product Partners Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Capital Product Partners Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report