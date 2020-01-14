Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.41.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.79 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

