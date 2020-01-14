Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $132.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.87.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.