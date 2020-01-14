Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $32,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

