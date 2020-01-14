Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.88.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

