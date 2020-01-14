II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on II-VI to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.87.

II-VI stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

