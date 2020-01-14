FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,985.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

