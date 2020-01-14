Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $332.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $332.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.