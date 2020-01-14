iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 63,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.